According to the Palmer Fire Department, at 11:26 a.m. on Sunday, crews were sent to South Main Street for a brush fire.

Photo courtesy of the Palmer Fire Department

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.