HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters have put out a car fire in the parking lot of the Holyoke Mall Wednesday but are asking drivers to avoid the area as they work to remove the vehicle.

Holyoke Fire Captain Rex told 22News crews were called to a report of a car fire Wednesday morning on the upper deck of the parking garage at the Holyoke Mall. Crews were able to safely extinguish the fire with no other vehicles damaged.

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Rex said crews are now working to remove the vehicle. There are difficulties in getting a tow truck on the top floor of the parking garage due to height limits. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time until the vehicle is removed.