CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked quickly to put out a car fire in Chicopee early Monday evening.

Crews were called to Everett Street for a report of a car on fire. When they arrived, firefighters could see heavy smoke and the car was fully in flames.

According to Chicopee Fire, the damage was caused to a detached garage on Everett Street and the fire also spread to the surrounding wooded area.

No civilians were hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated.