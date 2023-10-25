CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Fire Department was sent to Montgomery Street for a motor vehicle fire on Tuesday.
According to the Chicopee Fire Department, the fire was put out quickly and there were no injuries.
There is no word on what the cause of the fire is. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.