Crews put out car fire on Sawmill Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a car fire in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 5:26 a.m., firefighters were called to 166 Sawmill Road for a report of a car fire.

When the crew arrived, they were able to safely put out the fire with no injuries reported.

(Photo: Springfield Fire Department)

Captian Tetreault said a nearby car sustained heat damage.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.