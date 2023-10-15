MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to 151 Stafford Hollow Road in Monson for a reported chimney fire on Saturday.
According to the Monson Fire Department, at 12:13 p.m. on Saturday, crews were notified about smoke coming from the house.
Crews from Monson, Stafford, and Wales were called in to help put out the fire. The fire was quickly contained after a minor extension from the fire from the chimney to the attic area.
There is no word if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.
