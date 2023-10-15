MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Monson Fire Department was sent to 151 Stafford Hollow Road in Monson for a reported chimney fire on Saturday.

According to the Monson Fire Department, at 12:13 p.m. on Saturday, crews were notified about smoke coming from the house.

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Monson Fire Department

Crews from Monson, Stafford, and Wales were called in to help put out the fire. The fire was quickly contained after a minor extension from the fire from the chimney to the attic area.

There is no word if there were any injuries or the cause of the fire.