Crews put out fire at Holyoke apartment complex

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out an apartment fire in Holyoke Sunday night.

According to a statement to 22News, The Holyoke Fire Department was called to 570 Appleton Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire at an eight-unit apartment complex.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a 4th floor window. Crews were able to put out the fire just before 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Residents of the apartment complex, with the exception of the 3rd and 4th floor apartments, were allowed back into their residences Sunday night.

The Holyoke Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

