WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a home on Iroquois Lane in Wilbraham Wednesday afternoon for a fire.

Our 22News crew could see several firefighters outside the home around 2:00 p.m. An appliance from the home was pulled onto the driveway, completely destroyed by a fire. No injuries were reported.

The Wilbraham Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. The department received assistance from Hampden, Westover, Ludlow and Three Rivers Fire Departments.