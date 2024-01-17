WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a home on Iroquois Lane in Wilbraham Wednesday afternoon for a fire.
Our 22News crew could see several firefighters outside the home around 2:00 p.m. An appliance from the home was pulled onto the driveway, completely destroyed by a fire. No injuries were reported.
The Wilbraham Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. The department received assistance from Hampden, Westover, Ludlow and Three Rivers Fire Departments.
