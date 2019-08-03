Crews put out fire at local business in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews responded to a fire at a local business in Westfield Friday.

Deputy Patrick Kane with the Westfield Fire Department told 22News an officer on patrol called in for a report of a fire just after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Crews determined the fire started in a dumpster and was under control within 10 minutes.

Employees had to evacuate for about an hour, but Kane said they were allowed to return back to work.

Kane said damage was sustained to the side and roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.