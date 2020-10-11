Crews put out fire at multi-family home in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire in the Indian Orchard neighborhood of Springfield Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews were called to 1345 Worcester Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire on the rear of a two-story, two family home.

Piemonte said the fire extended up the side of the house into the attic. The fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is looking into what caused the fire.

