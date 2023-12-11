PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bondsville Fire Department was called to Sherwood Lumber for a forklift fire on Friday morning.
According to the Bondsville Fire Department, when crews arrived, they found the forklift completely on fire.
The fire department was able to put out the fire. There is no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.
