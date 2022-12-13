HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire on Rampart Ct. early Tuesday morning.

The Holyoke Fire Department was called to the building after an activation of a carbon monoxide detector around 1:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they searched for the source of the carbon monoxide and found discoloration in the ceiling. Using a thermal imaging camera, they then found a fire in the ceiling.

More crews were called in the help put out the fire and check for any other possible fires. There were no injuries in the fire but all occupants of the building were not allowed back into the home for the remainder of the night.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police. Holyoke Police, EMS, and Holyoke Gas & Electric assisted in the incident.