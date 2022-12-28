HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters have put out a fire at a business on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon.

The Holyoke Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 555 Northampton Street, which is the address of Hamel’s Catering, around 12:51 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were told there was a fire at an electrical panel in the basement.

Crews were able to put out the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department.