BOSTON (SHNS) - Republican Gov. Charlie Baker stopped short Tuesday of saying that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign in the wake of a report that detailed allegations of sexual harassment in a toxic workplace, but said he does not see how the Democrat can remain effective as the Empire State's chief executive.

"If the news coverage, which is extraordinary, is -- and I would assume that it is -- an accurate representation of the report itself, then I don't see how he can continue to do his job," Baker said Tuesday during a press conference in Revere after saying he had not yet read the report itself. New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday issued a report that concluded "that the Governor engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law. Specifically, we find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."