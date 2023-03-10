HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a porch fire at an apartment building in Holyoke Friday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 7:10 a.m. firefighters were called to Walnut and Sargeant streets for the possible porch fire. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire on the fourth-floor porch that had already been partially extinguished. The fire was put out completely by firefighters and they checked for any extension of the fire. No injuries were reported.

(Holyoke Fire Department)

(Holyoke Fire Department)

(Holyoke Fire Department)

The cause of the fire is being conducted by the Holyoke Fire Department.