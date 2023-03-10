HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a porch fire at an apartment building in Holyoke Friday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 7:10 a.m. firefighters were called to Walnut and Sargeant streets for the possible porch fire. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire on the fourth-floor porch that had already been partially extinguished. The fire was put out completely by firefighters and they checked for any extension of the fire. No injuries were reported.

  • (Holyoke Fire Department)
The cause of the fire is being conducted by the Holyoke Fire Department.