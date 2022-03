SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It took all companies from the Springfield Fire Department to put out a garage fire on Kirby Street Saturday.

22News viewers sent us video where flames could be seen spewing from the garage on 51 Kirby Street. There were also flames shooting out from the windows.

It took crews more than an hour to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.