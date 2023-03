MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to Maxwell Road in Monson at 1:21 p.m., Monday for a grass fire.

Monson Fire Department says that a family was having a bonfire and then the fire started to grow and spread rapidly. The fire started to spread out due to the grass being dried out during these cold winter months.

The fire then became threatening to the home, according to the Palmer Fire Department. Which led firefighters to act quickly to put out the fire.