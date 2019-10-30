Crews put out house fire next to Granville Country Store

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Granville Fire Department put out a house fire on Granby Road right next to the Granville Country Store Wednesday morning.

When our 22News crew arrived to the area, they saw crews cleaning up the fire and damage to the side of the house.

Granville Fire Department Chief Matt Ripley told 22News everyone was out of the home when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The fire did not extend to any other homes in the area.

Ripley said the second floor of the house is a total loss, but the first floor was saved.

State Fire Marshall’s Office will further investigate the cause of the fire.