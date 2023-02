CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked quickly to put out a fire in Chicopee Saturday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Fire, crews spotted an active fire just before 1:30p.m. on Carter Drive while heading back to their station on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found the home unoccupied and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

22News will provide updates as they become available.