HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a house fire at 46 Davis Street on Friday night.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the fire was on the second floor of the home and the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.