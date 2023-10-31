PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department was sent to High Street in Thorndike for a house fire on Monday.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, when crews arrived, they were able to put out the fire and overhaul the first floor. It can be seen that smoke was pouring out of the first and second-floor windows.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Addition crews were brought in from Three Rivers, Bondsville, Wilbraham, Ware, Warren, Brimfield, and Monson.