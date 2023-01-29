SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a house fire on Kirk Drive that left one person injured Saturday night.

According to Springfield Fire reports of the house fire came in around 8 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, the front of the house and the front yard was on fire. The three engines on site were able to stop the fire.

One person was taken to a local hospital in stable condition for evaluation.

There is no word on the cause of this fire at this time.

22News will bring you new information as it becomes available.