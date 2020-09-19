Crews put out kitchen fire at Holyoke apartment building

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out a kitchen fire at an apartment building in Holyoke early Saturday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, crews were called to 569 South Canal Street around 12 p.m. for a report of smoke in an apartment building.

When they arrived, crews found a fire on the stove-top of a kitchen on the first floor, which spread to cabinets and ceilings.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly of the first floor apartment and no injuries were reported.

Holyoke Fire determined the cause of the fire to be “unattended cooking.”

