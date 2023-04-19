HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to 70 Walnut Street for a kitchen fire Wednesday morning.

Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex told 22News that at approximately 2:40 a.m., the Holyoke Fire Department was told about a possible working fire at 70 Walnut Street. When crews arrived, they found that the sprinklers were activated for an apartment on the sixth floor.

Fire crews found a kitchen fire that was mostly put out by the sprinklers with an extension into the cabinets. Crews finished putting out the fire and shut down the sprinklers.

The fire has been put out, but fire crews are still at the location to clean up the water from the sprinklers.

It is asked by the Holyoke Fire Department to avoid the area at this time. The Red Cross will be assisting tenants that were impacted by the fire.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.