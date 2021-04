LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a garage fire at a home in Ludlow Friday evening.

Crews were called to a section of Hubbard Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a fire. When they arrived, firefighters saw flames and large smoke coming out of the garage.

The fire has been put out and there’s no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

22News called the Ludlow Fire Department, but they said they couldn’t release any information yet.