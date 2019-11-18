Breaking News
Gunshot victim seriously injured in Springfield shooting

Crews put out porch fire in Springfield home

Hampden County

by: WWLP staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a porch fire in a Springfield home Sunday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brain Tetreault, crews were called to 99 Melha Avenue at 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived they found a fire in the second floor front porch of the home. They were able to put it out quickly and no injuries were reported.

Tetreault said no residents are displaced as a result of the fire.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad said the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking material.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories