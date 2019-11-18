Crews put out porch fire in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a porch fire in a Springfield home Sunday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Brain Tetreault, crews were called to 99 Melha Avenue at 6 p.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived they found a fire in the second floor front porch of the home. They were able to put it out quickly and no injuries were reported.

Tetreault said no residents are displaced as a result of the fire.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad said the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking material.