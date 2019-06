WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in West Springfield put out a rail car fire over Saturday.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to a rail car fire overnight at the CSX Rail Yard.

When firefighters got the rail yard they found smoke and flames coming from a container. Crews were able to put out the fire and overhaul the container.

