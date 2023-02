SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked quickly to put out a dryer fire at a Springfield laundromat business Saturday.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Pimonte, crews responded to 315 Boston Road after a dryer inside the laundromat caught on fire.

Workers inside the laundromat told 22News they are still open for business following the fire.

Pimonte says there is no structural damage and no reported injuries.