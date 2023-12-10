PALMER, Mass. (WWLP)- The Palmer Fire Department was sent to Iberia Foods on Saturday for a trash fire.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at 2:35 p.m., crews were sent to Iberia Foods on Wilbraham Street for a report of the water flow activation. When crews arrived, they found a pallet full of trash in flames directly below an activated sprinkler head.

The sprinkler system successfully kept the fire down and stopped it from spreading. Crews were able to put out the remaining fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Palmer Police and Palmer Fire Department. Three Rivers Fire, Bondsville Fire, Monson Fire, and the Palmer Police Department assisted in putting out the fire.

Iberia Foods Crop. is a leading food and beverage distributor in the U.S. Hispanic and Caribbean markets, according to their website.