Crews repairing two water main breaks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair water main breaks in two locations in Springfield Wednesday morning. 

According to the Water and Sewer Springfield map, a water main break is reported on Allen Street with an estimate of 25 customer affected. The second location is reported on Cooley Street with six customer affected. Both locations say the estimated time of restoration is 3:00 p.m.

Customer may experience a water service outage, lower pressure, or discolored water due to a water main break.

