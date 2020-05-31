Breaking News
Crews rescue stranded kayakers at South Hadley Beachgrounds

Hampden County

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters helped bring stranded kayakers to shore Sunday afternoon in South Hadley.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, crews launched their rescue boats to help four kayakers stranded downriver below the dam of the South Hadley Beachgrounds around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were able to safely return the kayakers to shore and no one was hurt.

Cavagnac said the kayakers described intense wind conditions made it difficult to paddle against the strong current of the river.

