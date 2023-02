WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at 320 Park Street Sunday afternoon.

West Springfield Fire Lieutenant Tony Spear told 22News that the call came in around 2 p.m. He said there is significant damage to the six-unit building and it is currently being evaluated as to how many people are displaced.

Fire crews will remain on scene to check the extension and overhaul of the building. Spear said there are no reported injuries at this time.