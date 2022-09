SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews responded to an attic fire in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield Saturday night.

According to Springfield Fire, crews were called to a home at 98 Oak Street around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News there were no injuries and the fire has been put out.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.