Crews respond to boating emergency

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a boating emergency on Sunday evening.

Crews responded to Jones Ferry Marina in Holyoke at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of swimmers having difficulty.

Holyoke and Chicopee fire used their rescue boat from the Chicopee boat launch. Just as the rescue boats launched, a passing jet skier was flagged down. He was able to assist the swimmers back to their boat, which had broken down.

No one was injured and the boaters returned safely to the dock.