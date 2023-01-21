LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department responded to a two-alarm house fire early Saturday morning.

According to Chief Ryan Pease of the Ludlow Fire Department, around 6:23 a.m. Saturday firefighters were called to the area of Evergreen Circle for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy flames coming from the first floor of a two-story home.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Westover and Chicopee Fire also responded to provide mutual aid while Wilbraham Fire provided station coverage. Two residents were home during the time of the fire and were able to make it out before the fire departments responded.

The first floor of the home has extensive damage and has been deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.