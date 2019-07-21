Crews respond to fire at apartment building in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a 4-story apartment building in Chicopee Saturday night.

Chicopee Firefighter Dan Sousa told 22News, crews were called to a report of an apartment fire at 199 Broadway Street around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

There is no word on how many residents were in building at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported and no word on any damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. 22News will update as soon more information becomes available.