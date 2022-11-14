CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews responded to a house fire in Chicopee late Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home on Champagne Avenue just after 7pm. When our 22News crews arrived, they saw a number of first responders outside the home. There was also smoke coming out from the chimney.

Residents told 22News that smoke filled the inside of the home after a fire was started in the fireplace.

There is no official word from the Chicopee Fire Department on what caused the fire at this time.