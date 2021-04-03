Crews respond to house fire in Chester

CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chester Fire Department reported a house fire on Friday night.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Henry Fristik, there was a 911 call reporting a house fire located at 55 Bromley Road.

The call was received at 9:12 p.m and aid was called from Huntington, Russell, Middlefield, and Becket.

(Photo Credit: Chester Fire Department)

Due to the extent of the fire significant damage was done to the home and it is a total loss.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Chester Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall.

The owner of the house has been displaced and no injuries have been reported.