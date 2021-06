CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a three-story house in Chicopee Sunday evening.

Our 22News crews arrived at the home, located at 315 Chicopee Street around 5 p.m., and could see smoke pouring from the residence.

We’ve reached out to the Chicopee Fire Department for more information, and we’ll update you as soon as more information becomes available.