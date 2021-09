LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials in Longmeadow are investigating a fire that damaged a home on Stirling Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, crews were called to the house fire on Stirling Street at 3:30 p.m. East Longmeadow fire officials assisted with putting out the fire and keeping it from spreading to the interior of the home.

Photo: Longmeadow Police Department

No injuries were reported.

The Longmeadow Fire Department’s Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.