SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was hurt in a house fire that occurred on Marshall Street in Springfield Friday night.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to 60 Marshall Street before 9 p.m. for the house fire.

A 22News crew in the area at the time saw multiple fire trucks, and several firefighters working the fire, which has since been put out.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause.