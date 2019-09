SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a homeless shelter in Springfield Saturday.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, crews were called to Friends of the Homeless at 769 Worthington Street for a small fire in a community kitchen just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended cooking.