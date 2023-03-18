SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield firefighters worked quickly to put out a porch fire in Springfield early Saturday evening

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews responded to 92 High Street for a porch fire just after 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

There were no reported injuries, and no one is displaced or without a home as a result of the fire.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause to be a trash fire in the rear of the building that extended to the first floor rear porch. The source of ignition is still under investigation.