1  of  3
Breaking News
Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 88; 74 COVID-19 positive Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 4,840 deaths, 76,743 COVID-19 cases total Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87

Crews responding to working fire at Westfield lumber business

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are currently working on a fire at a lumber business in Westfield Saturday afternoon.

22News crews captured Westfield Fire deputies responding to 994 Western Avenue just before 3 p.m. Saturday for a fire at Green Meadow Lumber Inc.

22News crews could see large plumes of smoke rising from the roof of the private business. Westfield firefighters have remained at the site of the fire.

No word on any injuries and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today