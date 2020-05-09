Crews responding to working fire at Westfield lumber business

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are currently working on a fire at a lumber business in Westfield Saturday afternoon.

22News crews captured Westfield Fire deputies responding to 994 Western Avenue just before 3 p.m. Saturday for a fire at Green Meadow Lumber Inc.

22News crews could see large plumes of smoke rising from the roof of the private business. Westfield firefighters have remained at the site of the fire.

No word on any injuries and no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.