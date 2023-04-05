LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Animal Control is informing residents of a missing Eland Antelope that escaped Lupa Zoo.

The antelope escaped last week from the zoo and crews have actively been searching for her. She was last seen in Wilbraham near Red Bridge, which is roughly five miles east of the zoo.

Residents are asked to not approach the antelope because she will run away. Instead, you are asked to contact your local police department to call for an extraction team. It can also be dangerous to approach her because she can be startled and kick like a horse.