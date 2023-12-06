SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Dickinson Street for a house fire Tuesday night.
Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical malfunction and that everything inside the home seemed to be up to code. No injuries were reported.
We’ll continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.
