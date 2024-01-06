SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is currently working to put out a fire at 15 Saratoga Street in Springfield on Saturday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, all companies are working at this time to put out the fire.
There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
