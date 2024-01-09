SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews were sent to a fire in a stairwell at MGM Springfield shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
When our 22News crews arrived at the fire, fire trucks could be seen outside of the parking garage.
There’s no word yet on any injuries or what may have caused this fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
