CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working on cleaning up a two-car crash on Burnett Road in Chicopee.

The crash happened right outside of Chicopee Memorial State Park around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Springfield Police and Fire Departments are seen at the accident.

Our 22News crews could see that one vehicle had significant damage to the front bumper. There is no word yet on if there are any injuries or the cause of the accident.