Crews working to put out apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield fire crews are working to put out a structure fire on 500 Hancock Street Tuesday morning.

22News crew arrived to the corner of Rifle Street and Hancock Street were they saw extensive damage on what appears to be apartments. Fire crews were cutting holes into at least four different areas on the roof to allow water inside the building.

At least four Springfield fire trucks are in the area working to put out the active fire. Multiple people are seen outside of the building.

22News contacted Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte who couldn’t verify the cause of the fire or confirm if any injuries have been reported at this time.

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

MAP: Rifle Street and Hancock Street